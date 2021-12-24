Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.65. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

