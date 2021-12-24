Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

