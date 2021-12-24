Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $7.75. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

