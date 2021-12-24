Millennium Management Llc Purchases 30,681 Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Stock

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc purchased 30,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Millennium Management Llc purchased 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $542,800.43.
Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.
About Duddell Street Acquisition
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
