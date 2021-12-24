Millennium Management Llc Purchases 30,681 Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Stock

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc purchased 30,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $304,355.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Millennium Management Llc purchased 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $542,800.43.

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.9% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,275,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,631 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 104.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

