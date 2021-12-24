Mint Club (MINT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $544,719.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $28.01 million and $544,719.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00035245 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

