Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teradata by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

TDC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

