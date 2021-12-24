Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,746,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

