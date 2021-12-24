Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 104 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 68,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.