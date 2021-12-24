Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 391 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in V.F. by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.