Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of SITE opened at $230.44 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

