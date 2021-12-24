Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,442,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.