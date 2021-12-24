Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.0768 on Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $903,857.17 and approximately $791.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00030678 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars.

