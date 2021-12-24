Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $19.89

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $19.22. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

