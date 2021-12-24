Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.88. Momo shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 4,494 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 841,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after acquiring an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.