MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

