MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $168.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

