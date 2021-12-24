MONK Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, MONK has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $637,165.06 and approximately $3,966.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011570 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000125 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014973 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

