Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

