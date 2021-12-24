Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,999 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

