Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.