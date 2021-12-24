Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

