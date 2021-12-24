Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 24.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

