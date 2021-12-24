Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $635.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.32 and its 200 day moving average is $563.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

