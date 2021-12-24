M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 213.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

