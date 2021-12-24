M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $325.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.83.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

