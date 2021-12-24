M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

