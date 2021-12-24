MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.69. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 64,900 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.04%.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
