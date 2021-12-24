MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.69. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 64,900 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth $88,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

