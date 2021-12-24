National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 15,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 303,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

NESR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $875.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth $30,928,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 631,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.