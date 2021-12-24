Navalign LLC Acquires 600 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

