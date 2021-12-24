Navalign LLC Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Navalign LLC lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

