Navalign LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

