Navalign LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.74 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average of $277.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.