Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

