Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $902,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 124,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $2,873,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 577,102 shares of company stock worth $28,691,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.