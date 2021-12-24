Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

