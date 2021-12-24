Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 650.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

