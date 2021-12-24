Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $644.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.89. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

