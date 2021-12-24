NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,711. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

