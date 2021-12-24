New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 671,376 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $24.27.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

