New South Capital Management Inc. Has $23.15 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

