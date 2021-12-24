New South Capital Management Inc. Has $34.93 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Kforce makes up approximately 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.71% of Kforce worth $34,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 8.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

KFRC opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,997 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,304. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

