New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 419,711 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the period. WW International makes up about 1.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.92% of WW International worth $49,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WW International by 130.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $1,328,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $16.15 on Friday. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

