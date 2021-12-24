New South Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 90,115 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $49,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

