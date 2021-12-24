New South Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.90. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Truist upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

