New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $82,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,643,000 after purchasing an additional 474,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $759,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $85.06 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

