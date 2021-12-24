New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $91.31 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $223.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

