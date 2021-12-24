New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Biogen worth $78,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Biogen by 74.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.