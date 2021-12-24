New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $106,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

