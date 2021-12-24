New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 259,258 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 259,258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $75,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

