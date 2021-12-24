New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,630 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ferro were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,033,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,610,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

FOE opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

